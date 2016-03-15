One more day of near-record warmth

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures will once again reach near-record levels on Wednesday before a gradual cooling trend begins.



Tuesday night will once again be very mild. With mostly clear skies, temperatures will d rop into the upper 50s to near 60.



Wednesday will see temperatures more normal for mid March, as afternoon highs reach the middle and upper 80s inland and the lower 80s along the beaches. These temperatures will be near record highs.



A gradual cooling trend will start to take shape through the weekend. Thursday will still be mild, but temperatures will d rop into the 70s to near 80. By Friday, temperatures cool further into the 60s to near 70.



The area will remain in the 60s on Saturday as clouds thicken up. A stray shower or two will be possible. Sunday is shaping up to be cloudy and cool with off-and-on showers. Temperatures will only reach into the upper 50s.



By early next week, nighttime temperatures will likely d rop into the middle and upper 30s. There is a risk of scattered frost well inland.



