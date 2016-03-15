Suspect accused of sexually assaulting two 4-year-olds in home detention

Defendant Anthony Strickland, right, appears in court on a bond hearing Tuesday with attorney Bill Grammer. (Source: Conor McCue)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – One of the four people arrested earlier this month in Myrtle Beach for allegedly sexually assaulting two 4-year-old children was granted an $80,000 surety bond during a Tuesday afternoon bond hearing, and was released to home detention Wednesday night, according to jail officials.

In additional to the surety bond, defendant Anthony Strickland will also be required to have GPS monitoring.

Strickland, 45, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the first degree, sexual exploitation of a minor in the first degree, and engaging a child for sexual performance.

The hearing was for the criminal sexual conduct charge.

Strickland appeared before Horry County Circuit Court Judge Larry Hyman Tuesday. A letter written on behalf of the alleged victims was given to the judge.

Hyman said he doesn’t think Strickland is a significant flight risk, but because of the nature of the charges and the fact that children were involved, he was given a bond.

Strickland, along with three other suspects, is accused of sexually assaulting the victims at multiple locations for five months in Horry County, including at the Myrtle Beach gentlemen’s club Chez Joey.

