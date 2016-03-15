UPDATE: 5 men arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting woman at party near Conway

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Both men who were wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman during a party at a home in the Conway area on Saturday, March 12 have been arrested, in addition to the three other men who were already arrested for the alleged assault, according to police.

Both Dequan Rashawn Paulin, 21, of Conway, and Roman Avedis Ferguson, 20, of Sumter surrendered to Horry County Police on Saturday, according to a news release from the department. Both were booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center and later released on bond.

Raheen Levar Linnen, 24, of Georgetown, was identified as another suspect, and was arrested Wednesday. He was booked at the Horry County Detention Center, and he is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping.

On Saturday, March 12, Matthew Goodwin, 25, and Javon Johnson, 21, were arrested. They are each charged with kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct after they took turns sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman at a party on Barberry Drive in Conway, according to police records. Goodwin and Johnson were released on Saturday, March 19. A $20,000 bond was set for Johnson, and no bail was set for Goodwin, according to jail records.

The victim told police that after arriving at the party at about 3:30 a.m., she went into the bathroom. Two of the men went in after her, pulled her dress up, and began sexually assaulting her one at a time. She told the suspect that she did not want to “do this,” and the subjects continued anyway.

According to arrest warrants, the victim was taken into a bedroom, where the assaults continued, and several people were prevented from entering. The incident lasted for about an hour, she said.

