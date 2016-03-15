Color Fun Fest 5K canceled due to venue scheduling conflict

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Color Fun Fest 5K officials recently announced the cancellation of the event due to a scheduling conflict with the venue. The event was supposed to be held on Saturday, June 18 at Myrtle Beach Speedway.

According to organizers of the Color Fun Fest 5K, the venue had been secured but was later asked by the venue management to move the date. As of right now, they have not yet confirmed a date that works well for both parties.

Sandra Zinovyev, Color Fun Fest 5k Marketing Director apologizes for the inconveniences.

The holding tickets will be notified by email regarding refunds or transfers, states the press release.

For more information about this event click here or e-mail info@colorfunfest.com

