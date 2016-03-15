New neighborhoods feature modern trends; city decides on approval Tuesday

The lot surrounding Toffino's Italian Bakery and Deli and the two lots to the left may be future sites of single family homes and townhomes.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – If you’re looking for a new place to live you may just be in luck. Myrtle Beach’s planning committee is voting on several different developments today that could have a big impact on the city.

The proposed Grande Dunes area developments are between 62nd and 82nd Avenues on the Intracoastal Waterway side. This neighborhood would be filled with single-family homes and aimed for those who like the “active lifestyle.” That’s because there will be a series of connecting trails throughout wooded areas, around a lake and lead to the Intracoastal Waterway. Then, it will become a walking path for outdoor leisure along the water.

The neighborhood is highly focused on the trail and landscaping designs. The project is proposed by GDMB Marina Land LLC. This is the second time that group has come up with a development for that area and proposed it to Myrtle Beach’s planning committee. Last year the plan was denied because the lots were too small. This year they’ve suggested the neighborhood with larger lots and backyards.

City planner Allison Hardin describes the Grande Dunes land as “a nice piece of property in the middle of everything.” The other side of Highway 17 is highly populated with neighborhoods and commercial property.

The two Grande Dunes proposals are meant to be the first installments of a much larger subdivision, Hardin says. The neighborhoods together will be more than 40 acres and host almost 100 homes.

Hardin says she’s confident the Grande Dunes development will be passed because it’s open land. But she’s a bit iffy on the plans for a Market Common expansion near the Sweetwater neighborhood. She says the public has the final input. If neighbors are against it, the project could be stalled.

There are several empty lots near Market Common that have been zoned. On Tuesday, the proposal is to switch two lots from townhome zoning to single-family homes. A zone proposal for live and work units will be suggested to be converted to townhome units. The single-family zoning is around Toffino’s Italian Bakery and Deli on Farrow Parkway. They're not knocking anything down, but empty lots may hold family homes in the coming years.

Hardin explained that Market Common building plans have changed about 15 times since the initial Market Common proposal in 2004. She said national trends are making planners change the zoning to single-family homes with a manageable yard.

The concern with the Market Common addition is parking and traffic. Hardin said city code requires a single-family home to have two parking spaces. These plans will meet that by including a two-car garage with the home. Townhomes require one parking spot, according to codes. The streets of all the homes will remain public for parking.

The twist the new Market Common proposal includes is a change to the typical Sweetwater and Market Common facade. The existing homes are brick or modeled after Charleston’s Rainbow Row homes. The neighborhood additions will resemble the famous Alexandria, Virginia brick, New Orleans’s Garden District or Charleston side-porch designs. The city has the ultimate decision on design.

The Myrtle Beach Planning Committee meets Tuesday, March 15 at 1:30 p.m. in the first floor conference room of City Hall. The meeting is open to the public.