Horry County Representative wants 'In God We Trust' in all SC schools

A local representative wants to see these words in the lobby of every school in the state. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - "In God We Trust." They're just four simple words that mean a whole lot to one South Carolina representative.

Rep. Alan Clemmons, District 107 - Horry County, wants to see the national motto displayed in every school lobby in the state.

Although school officials are not banned by law, many don't display the phrase in their buildings. Clemmons wants to require them to.

"It is a proper reflection of what America is, and how America has come about to be the great nation that it is today," Clemmons said. "It's appropriate for our children to be reminded daily as they walk into the school that ["In God We Trust"] is the motto of the United States of America."

The words can be found in many public buildings and on the cash you carry every day. However, Clemmons wants the phrase to be even more visible.

Several people working in schools in our area seem to agree.

Lucy Parsons, the Chair of the Marlboro County Schools Board of Education, spoke independently on the matter, not on behalf of the school board.

"I believe very strongly that this country started on Judeo-Christian principles and beliefs," Parsons said over the phone. "I think that more than any time in my whole life, I believe, we need to cling to those Judeo-Christian principles very hard."

The Superintendent of Dillon County School District Four had a similar message.

"I don't think anything to do with God and country is wrong dealing with schools," Dr. Ray Rogers said.

But in many states, even here in South Carolina, the American Civil Liberties Union has fought against the use of the motto in public.

In an article from USA Today posted in 2014 concerning Greenville County's installation of a plaque inscribed with the words "In God We Trust," the Executive Director of the ACLU of South Carolina responded.

Victoria Middleton was quoted saying,"Especially in a courthouse or council chambers, people should not be made to feel like outsiders in their own community because they don't share the dominant religious view."

WMBF News reached out independently to national and state representatives of ACLU on the specific legislation Clemmons is sponsoring, but we have not heard back at this time.

Clemmons said those views are baseless though.

"We're not suggesting to parents how they should raise their children, in what church or in any church at all," Clemmons said. "But they need to have an understanding, I believe, that belief in God played a significant role in founding of this nation."

Clemmons' bill is currently stalled in the Statehouse over concerns that it might invite a lawsuit.

