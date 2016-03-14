Investigators search for old bombs in Carolina Forest area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Residents may be curious to see people in uniform surveying the Carolina Forest area.

They’re not plotting out perimeters for a new neighborhood in the booming area. Instead, they are field investigators looking for old bombs.

Tune into WMBF News at 5 and 6 a.m. on Tuesday, as Katrina Helmer learns how technology is helping investigators with their search.

For more information about the project or to report any suspicious device or debris, call the project manager, Ray Livermore, at (910) 251-4702.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.