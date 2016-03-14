Williams-Blake announces intent to run for third term on Florence City Council

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence City Councilwoman Octavia Williams-Blake announced Monday that she will be running in 2016 for a third term on city council, according to a press release.

In 2008, Williams-Blake was the first African-American woman elected at large to the Florence City Council, the release stated. She was re-elected in 2012 without opposition.

"I am proud of the progress that the city has made with downtown revitalization and neighborhood redevelopment, among other things, in the last eight years,” said Williams-Blake. “It is my intention to continue this progressive and collaborative effort to improving our city."

