Frost possible by early next week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Long term forecast models are now showing much cooler weather by early next week.



While the focus of the weather the next few days is near record warmth with temperatures in the 80s, our attention will soon start to turn toward a big cool down by early next week.



The weather pattern that has kept us unseasonably warm for the last 10 days is finally showing signs of breaking down starting late this week. A series of cold fronts will provide us with a gradual cool down through the weekend. Temperatures in the 80s

on Wednesday will d rop into the 70s by Thursday and the 60s by Friday and the weekend. A more significant push of colder weather is looking more possible by Sunday and Monday of next week.



Details on just how cold it gets are still unclear, but the chance of temperatures at least cold enough for scattered frost are looking more likely. Temperatures near freezing are a possibility as well.



Its not uncommon to see a frost or two this late in the season. The average date of the last frost across the Grand Strand is late March, and can be as late as the middle of April for areas well inland.



Resist the urge to plant spring and summer flowers, or summer vegetables just yet. Not only do we have the threat of frost on the horizon, but ground temperatures are still a bit too cool for successful gardening.





