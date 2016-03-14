Georgetown County employee arrested for allegedly giving inmate his cellphone

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) – A Georgetown County employee is behind bars after allegedly allowing an inmate to use his cellphone.

John Paul Lackey, 45, of Conway, is charged with one count of providing contraband to an inmate, according to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. He was booked into the Georgetown County Detention Center and is awaiting a bond hearing.

On March 8, GCSO deputies responded to Stables Park at 2400 Petigru Drive in Pawleys Island after getting a report of indecent exposure, the release stated. A witness allegedly saw a man in the ladies’ restroom with his private parts exposed.

After an extensive investigation, the GCSO determined that Lackey, who is employed with the Georgetown County Facility Services Division, allegedly allowed a Georgetown County inmate working with the facility services division to use his cellphone, the release stated.

Lackey turned himself into GCSO deputies at 1 p.m. on Monday, according to the release.

William Dean Burden, 46, was also charged with one count of indecent exposure.

Carrie Weaver, public information officer for the GCSO, said both arrests were in reference to the same investigation.

According to information from the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Burden is a Dorchester County native who was already incarcerated in the Georgetown County Detention Center on a 20-year sentence for child neglect and assault and battery with intent to kill charges.

He began serving his sentence in October 2002 and was moved to Georgetown County in May 2013, according to the SCDC.

