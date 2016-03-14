Dillon man pleads guilty to criminal sexual conduct with a minor

DILLON, SC (WMBF) – A Dillon man has pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor in reference to allegedly molesting a young girl in 2014.

According to a press release from Shipp Daniel, with the Fourth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Harold Brown entered the plea at a Monday hearing where it was announced the state was ready to pick a jury and go to trial this week.

Brown will be sentenced to 15 years and have to serve at least 85 percent of that, according to the release.

Upon his release, Brown will be required to register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.