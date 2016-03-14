Darlington traffic stop leads to three men arrested on drug charges

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – Three Darlington man were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop Friday within the city limits.

Devenon Donta Taylor, 26; Dontavious Saquan Williams, 25; and Karl Everett Hayes Jr., 22; were each served warrants for trafficking crack cocaine, trafficking powder cocaine and simple possession of marijuana, according to information on the Darlington Police Department’s Facebook page.

Also, Williams was charged with driving under suspension, while Hayes faced an additional count of having an open container.

The arrests were made after DPD officers stopped a 2015 Chevy Equinox on March 11. One of the men allegedly jumped out of the vehicle and ran toward Davis Street in Darlington, according to police.

Police were able to locate the suspect in the area of West Broad Street. All three were then taken to the Darlington County Detention Center without incident.

According to the detention center’s website, Taylor and Williams had been released as of Monday, while Hayes remained incarcerated.

