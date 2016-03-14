New development is coming to the South Strand

Sammy B's in the South Strand will soon be getting a facelift. (Source: WMBF News)

GARDEN CITY (WMBF) – Residents are going to notice a lot of construction in the Grand Strand's south end soon, and officials said they're more than excited to add to an area that has already seen positive changes.

The permit has been approved and a new Chipotle is soon to open just off U.S. 17 Bypass near Queen’s Harbor, replacing the Fiesta Mexicana next to the UPS.

In addition, the Collier Restaurant Group will open up shop in Garden City with not one but three new restaurants. Construction has started and Flapjacks will be the first to open mid-June.

Old Chicago, an eatery that will be known for its pizza and craft beer, will be located right next to Flapjacks in the building which used to hold Murphy’s Law.

Sammy B’s is another restaurant that will be getting a facelift in mid-November but will keep its outdoor patio. It is set to join the others next summer and will even add a barbecue twist that Pam Dowdy is welcoming to the area.

“I don’t believe there is a barbecue restaurant in the area, so that will be great,” said Dowdy.

Restaurant owners said the South Strand is the perfect place to add new businesses. The area is fueled by population growth and record numbers of visitors.

The Garden City food scene is hopping with so much potential that business owners said the goal is to enhance the area for future residents.