Two Horry airports to receive upgrades

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two Horry County Airports will soon receive upgrades.

Horry County Department of Airports says it is placing 3,700 feet of fence around the airfield at the Loris airport and will replace airfield lighting at the Conway airport.

Kirk Lovell with Horry County Department of Airports says the new eight foot fence for the Loris Airport will help keep wildlife from roaming on to the runway.

The new fence will cost about $201,111 but FAA will pay 90 percent of that budget according to Lovell, Horry County Department of Airports will pay for the remaining 10 percent.

At the Conway Airport the current airfield lighting is more than 30 years old.

Lovell says this upgrade to the lighting system at a budget of $1,000,000 will be more energy efficient, but at this point any projected savings will not be known until lighting designs are planned with a contractor.

As with the new fence at the Loris airport, FAA is expected pay 90 percent of the budget for the new lighting at the Conway airport and Horry County Department of Airports will pay 10 percent.

