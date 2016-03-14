Two Loris men charged in reported armed home invasion

LORIS, SC (WMBF) – Two Loris men were arrested Thursday and charged in connection with an armed home invasion that allegedly took place on March 8.

Jacqonze Demond Jackson and Jesse Eugene Allen Jr., both 19, of Loris, were each charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree assault and battery and kidnapping, according to information from the Horry County Sheriff’s Office website.

Additionally, Allen was charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Both men remain in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under no bond.

According to the arrest report, a Loris woman was home with her two infant children on March 8 when she reportedly saw two men coming two men approaching.

The woman said one of the suspects wanted to, “buy something,” which she believed to mean drugs, the report stated. When the alleged victim said there was nothing for them to buy, the door to her home was reportedly kicked in.

She was allegedly punched in the cheek, while one of the two reportedly pointed an assault rifle at her 9-month-old child’s head and said that she needed to start talking or he was going to start shooting.

The woman reportedly denied that there were any drugs or money in the home. Eventually, the two men left carrying a duffel bag, which she told police only contained parts to a bed frame, the report stated.

Police were told that the two men reportedly went to high school with the alleged victim.

