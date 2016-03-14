Horry County Schools announces make-up for weather-related closure on Feb. 24

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Schools has announced it will add a make-up day to the end of the school year on June 3 for the weather-related closure on February 24.

Below is a news release from Horry County Schools detailing the make-up day, and how graduation ceremonies will impact the make-up schedule:

HCS announces plans for make-up day Horry County Schools will add a make-up day to the end of the school year on Friday, June 3, for the weather-related closure in February. South Carolina law, Section 59-1-425, requires that school districts make up the first three school days missed due to inclement weather. This will be the third required make-up day for Horry County Schools, and students have already made up the two previous days. In order to accommodate the various high school graduation ceremonies, schools will operate on different schedules by attendance areas for students on the last three days of the school year, June 1-3. Graduation dates and times will not be impacted by the make-up schedule. The schedules are as follows: Wednesday, June 1: Full day for students who attend schools in the Aynor, Carolina Forest, Green Sea-Floyds, North Myrtle Beach, and St. James attendance areas.

Half day (2.5 hour early release) for students who attend schools in the Conway, Loris, Myrtle Beach, and Socastee attendance areas. Thursday, June 2: Full day for students who attend schools in the Conway, Loris, Myrtle Beach, and Socastee attendance areas.

Half day for students (2.5 hour early release) who attend schools in the Aynor, Carolina Forest, Green Sea-Floyds, North Myrtle Beach, and St. James attendance areas. Friday, June 3: Half day (2.5 hour early release) for all Horry County Schools students. Students attending district-wide secondary programs, including the HCS Early College High School, the Scholars’ Academy, the Academy for the Arts, Science and Technology, and the Academy for Technology and Academics, will receive notification from their schools regarding schedule changes unique to their programs. Students with personalized schedules who travel between schools for specific classes should contact the administration of their base school for further instruction about the make-up day.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.