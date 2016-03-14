Tourist attractions bring big business to Myrtle Beach's south side

One obstacle section of the news high ropes course at Radical Ropes Adventure Park

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Radical Ropes Adventure Park is open for their second season in the south side of Myrtle Beach, bringing new life to an area not previously seen as a popular tourist spot.

Opening in June 2015, the park includes zip lines, ropes courses, a climbing wall and a 70-foot ‘leap of faith’ platform jump.

It stretches across five acres of land between 17th and 19th avenues on South Kings Highway.

Radical Ropes has seen a lot of growth since last year. Business groups and schools use the course for team building year around.

Thirteen employees currently work there and have returned since last season.

Now, Radical Ropes is hiring and plan on doubling its employee base for the summer season. The plan is to have roughly 32 workers, according to assistant manager Jane Millen.

Since the park can afford the extra employees, a new section of the ropes course is opening for those who want the biggest climbing challenge. This was built last year, but never made available to the public.

Millen said she hopes the new addition and second year will bring even more tourists and locals out to climb the ropes.

“We hope to be a lot busier because now there’s returning tourists that know about us. The word is getting out and there’s a little bit more advertising,” Millen said.

Radical Ropes has brought new life to the south end area. Radical Ropes has been seen as a breath of fresh to the south end of Myrtle Beach, an area occupied primarily by miniature golf courses. The park brought in around 10,000 customers in 2015.

“The one thing the south end really needed was something like this and we were able to bring that to the south end of the beach,” said Millen.

Since Radical Ropes opened, a Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market has broken ground nearby and a few hotels are in the works.

The Committee Appearance Board is reviewing two new hotels to be built along Ocean Boulevard. They are the Bayshore Hotel near Fifth Avenue and Hilton’s Ocean 16 at 16th Avenue.

Myrtle Beach Public Information Officer Mark Kruea said the Bayshore Hotel worked its way through planning and city council recently.

The owner of Radical Ropes Adventure Park, Buddy Lindsay, has had a Homewood Suites in the works to be built for a few years. Originally, the grand opening was set for this May. However, plans have since been put on hold.

