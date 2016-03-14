VIDEO: Drone provides bird’s-eye view of North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day festivities

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A professional drone flew over the North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival Saturday, giving a unique perspective on the annual celebration.

Keenan Ford flew the DJI Phantom 3 drone overhead as floats, shriners, animals, marching bands, and more paraded down Main Street, beginning at 9 a.m.

The drone also shot video of the festival itself, which closed several blocks in North Myrtle Beach as hundreds gathered for live music, vendors, food, rides, and more.

You can see more footage from Ford and his drone, including shots from the Myrtle Beach Marathon, Taste of the Marshwalk, and more, on his YouTube channel here.

