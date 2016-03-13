Possible mechanical problem caused Atlantic City-bound flight to land in Myrtle Beach Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Spirit Airlines representatives confirmed a flight en-route to Atlantic City from Tampa, Fla., was directed to Myrtle Beach International Airport Saturday night out of an abundance of caution to check a possible mechanical problem.

Stephen Schuler, media relations manager for Spirit, said Monday via email the plane landed safely and all passengers disembarked.

He added that airline attendants attempted to book as many passengers as possible into Myrtle Beach hotels, as the plane was taken out of service.

"Unfortunately, there were very few rooms available due to spring break," Schuler said. "In these cases, we always work to rebook or accommodate unaccompanied minors, the elderly and families with children first, and prioritize hotel rooms based on special needs."

Schuler added that a number of passengers were booked on another Atlantic City flight from Myrtle Beach Saturday evening.

"After a full safety check of the plane, passengers were reboarded on Sunday morning and arrived safely in Atlantic City a short time later," he said.

