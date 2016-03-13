Horry County woman to receive help transporting water to Flint, Michigan

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH (WMBF) - An Horry County woman who collected over 300 gallons of water to help those in Flint, Mich., now has some assistance in getting it to the residents of the hard-hit community.

Frank Espinal, owner of Myrtle Beach's ShipOnSite, said his company will handle the shipping at no cost.

“We are all subject to disasters, whether man made or a natural one,” Espinal said. “It is what needs to be done, to help those that are affected by it.”

Espinal added that the cost for shipping the water will be divided by ShipOnSite, Carolina Cool and Dr. Kevin Kristick of Carolina Forest Veterinary Hospital.

An exact date for when the water will be shipped has not yet been decided.

Crystal Black was the area resident who packed over 300 gallons of water to go to the Michigan city. It was purchased through donations from her church and her coworkers at a local Wal-Mart.

Black ultimately needed some help to move the clean water to Flint.

“We have a lot of water but how are we going to get it to Flint?" she previously asked.

When Black learned that the city's water supply had been contaminated by lead, she immediately wanted to help.

"I watched the news one day and just seeing these kids sick, breaking out in rashes, and people dying,” said Black. "I never know when it could be me or my children in the situation, and I said I've got to do something.”

Black said that once she kicked it off with the first ten cases, her efforts did not go unnoticed once she shared her plan.

“I reached out to all of my church peers, my coworkers, and just shared the information of what I was trying to do and my vision,” she said

Once Black talked about her mission, she found out she had a coworker that had friends in Flint and didn’t hesitate to help.

“After I donated the first 10 cases, he donated 100 cases of water,” explained Black.

Water is still being collected through the end of the month. Donations can be dropped off at the Macedonia A.M.E Church. That address is 4652 Little River Kneck Rd., in North Myrtle Beach.