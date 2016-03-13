Prom proposal dream comes true in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Two North Myrtle Beach High School seniors are both filled with joy after a prom proposal was a success on the beach.

Treveon Bellamy made the proposal to Tyronza Coz on Friday at the Cherry Grove Pier. Bellamy said the two became friends over a year ago and grew closer over that time. He said he decided to do something cute to let her know he wanted to take her to prom.

With the help of a few friends the prom proposal was a success and she said YES!

Bellamy said, "we're both excited and ready to make one more great memory."

The NMB High School Prom is expected to take place this month.

