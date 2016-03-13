New day dawning at WMBF News

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - WMBF News is adding an extra hour of weekday morning news!

Beginning in April, WMBF News Today will now be on from 5:00 a.m. until 8:00 a.m. The 7 o'clock hour will air on WMBF News’ sister station Bounce TV, and will be anchored by Ken Baker.

Ken currently anchors WMBF News Weekend Today, and also reports from Florence. Baker will leave the weekend post this coming weekend.

“It’s kind of bittersweet. I have worked and dreamed of being a weekday morning anchor, but I love those early morning weekend shows. Since I was given that post, the show has turned into its own beast, so to say. I plan to bring that same passion, charisma and energy to WMBF News at 7:00 a.m.,” Baker said.

Baker came to WMBF in June of 2012 as the night-side editor.

In January 2013, he was promoted to Florence Bureau Reporter, and in September of 2014 he became the anchor of WMBF News Weekend Today.

“I am so honored and thrilled to be a part of this new arm of WMBF News. I also excited to be staying around here a little longer and enjoying everything the Pee Dee and Grand Strand have to offer,” Baker said.

You can find Bounce TV over the air on channel 32.2, on Time Warner Cable Channel 1245, on Metrocast Channel 111, and on HTC Channel 92.

The newscast officially launches on April 4, 2016.

Click here to head over to Ken Baker's Facebook page and congratulate him on his new job!