Infant, mother located safe; 2 men arrested for kidnapping, 1 still wanted

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) –Two men were arrested after a woman and her 8-month-old child were kidnapped Saturday evening, according to Myrtle Beach Police. Another man who reportedly aided in the kidnapping is still wanted by police. Police announced Sunday that the mother and her child were located safe.

Investigators with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said woman and her child was kidnapped by Quashod Greene, the father of her child, aided by Rasheed Harrison and Marquarus White, around 7:30 p.m.

Harrison and Greene have been apprehended, but White is still wanted, according to police. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 843-918-1382. White has active warrants for kidnapping and first-degree burglary. Greene is at the Myrtle Beach Jail awaiting a bond hearing Monday, and Harrison is in custody in Florence County.

Police did not give an incident location, but said they were last seen in a Hyundai XG350L bearing a paper tag that has a blue background and white lettering.

