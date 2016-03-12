St. Patrick's Day festivals thrive after canceled event in downtown MB

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Organizers said hundreds of festival goers showed up at this year’s Market Common St. Patrick’s Day Festival, sporting green and enjoying live music, food, drinks, and fun for the kids. And after talking with the manager at Kings Street Grille, it was clear that the spike in business is very much appreciated.

“I hope that Market Common benefits more and these businesses. I hope more people show up today because these business people in Market Common could use a boost for their business too.” said festival goer, Mike Grail.

“I’m Irish today for sure.”

The Market Common Festival is usually not the only St. Patty’s day event in Myrtle Beach. However this year, Oceanfront Merchants Association reps along Ocean Boulevard announced they were canceling their festival due to cleanup costs.

“Without there being a downtown event, some of those vendors came here and obviously some of the people will be coming here as well.” said head organizer, Mike Shank.

“We’ve been putting this together now for the last 7 years. This is the largest one that we’ve had and I think some of that could be contributed to the weather.”

Other festivals nearby also prospered. North Myrtle Beach holds a St. Patrick’s Day Parade every year, and after calling a local restaurant in that area, an employee said it was the busiest they had ever been.

