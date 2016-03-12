Francis Marion women roll to NCAA Third Round

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WMBF) – The seventh seeded Francis Marion women’s basketball team is still alive and playing postseason basketball after punching its ticket to the third round of the national tournament after another comeback win on Saturday to take down Columbus State, 67-58.

FMU earned the seventh seed out of the eight-team Southeast Region for this year’s postseason. The Patriots upset second seeded Lander on Friday 62-61 behind 17 points from Alaysia Watts, and two others scoring in double figures.

Then Francis Marion outscored Columbus State 17-9 in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s second round game to push it into the NCAA’s round of 16. Watts poured in 18 points in the second round, coupled with 16 from Briana Burgins.

On Monday, the Patriots will play eighth seeded Augusta University, which beat Anderson in the other Southeast Regional Semifinal, 81-73. The winner of that game claims the Southeast Region title, and will advance to the National Quarterfinals on March 22nd in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

