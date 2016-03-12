Coastal Carolina headed to CIT Tournament

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Coastal Carolina basketball team isn’t finished playing yet for the year, after accepting an invite to the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament. The Chants will host Mercer on Tuesday at 7:00 at The HTC Center.

Coastal Carolina (18-11, 12-6) is in the CIT for the second time in program history. It lost to Old Dominion in a first round game back in 2012. The Chants had previously been to the NCAA Tournament each of the last two seasons, losing as a 16 seed in the round of 64 both times.

Mercer (19-14, 8-10) finished seventh in the Southern Conference this year. The Bears last earned national notoriety in the 2014 NCAA Tournament, when as a 14-seed they beat third seeded Duke in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The CIT does not follow a bracket format. 32 teams will make up the field (Power Five conference schools are not invited to participate), and upcoming opponents will be determined based on the results from the previous round in effort to keep matchups regional.

