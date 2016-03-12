Friends pay respect to victim of fatal motorcycle crash in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A number of people who knew a man who died Saturday in a motorcycle accident in Conway came by the site on Monday to pay their respects.

Shaun Murphy Sr., 54, was killed just before 4 p.m., Saturday when his motorcycle collided with a truck on U.S. 501. The wreck happened near 2904 Church St., according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.

“He went by Murph. He was a great guy, always wanted to joke around or help you. I didn't know the guy, and he treated me like his brother.” said Gary Marrs.

Matthew Zinner, another friend of Murphy's, said he was with Murphy just five minutes before he died. The victim was looking to buy the bike from him, but wanted to take it for a test drive first.

“He was riding my motorcycle when this wreck occurred and it’s a tragedy. I will miss Mr. Murphy. He was in a 12-step program for 15-plus years, a fantastic guy. I never heard him say a nasty word or anything about anybody,” said Zinner.

Conway police spent time at the corner of U.S. 501 and El Bethel St., going over every little detail of Saturday afternoon's wreck to determine exactly what happened, and how it may have been prevented.

Police are still investigating, but according to eye witness testimony, the motorcycle crossed the median into oncoming traffic.

“He came across the median and as soon as he came across the median, he was waving his hands as if he wanted the lady to stop and she tried to do everything she could to stop but she just couldn't get her truck stopped in time." said Wesley Hoover, who witnessed the accident.

Hoover said he and several others took turns trying to resuscitate Murphy.

Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said Murphy died just after 4 p.m. from mass trauma. The victim was reportedly not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.