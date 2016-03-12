Man accused threatening to kill victim before stabbing twice

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A 24-year-old man is accused of stabbing a victim twice after on Kings Highway Saturday after saying “I’m gonna kill you man, I’m gonna kill you!” according to arrest warrants.

Jeffrey Allen Fredzess is awaiting trial for attempted murder, and no bond has been set. Additionally he faces weapon charges and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Fredzess admitted to stabbing the victim, and gave further details on the case, the warrants state. Another eyewitness said she overhead Fredzess say, “I’m gonna kill you man, I’m gonna kill you!” just before the stabbing.

Fredzess used a knife to stab the victim twice, which required hospitalization, the warrants state.