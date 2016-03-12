Horry County Fire Rescue responds to single family house fire - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Horry County Fire Rescue responds to single family house fire

By Kelly Matter, Video Editor
(Source: Horry County Fire Rescue) (Source: Horry County Fire Rescue)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue crews are on the scene of a single family house fire on Henry James Dr. 

HCFR said said the fire took place on Henry James Dr. and was held to the kitchen area.

Crews have placed the fire under control by command.

