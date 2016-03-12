Coroner identifies Marlboro County shooting victim

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown confirmed a 38-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday in Bennettsville.

Deputies identified the suspect as 32-year-old James Zevon Brown. He was arrested overnight on murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime charges.

The coroner said the shooting happened on Wanda Street around 4 p.m. Sheriff Knight said the victim came over to the home to pick up his 12-year-old daughter. At that point, a confrontation took place as a result of prior issues between the victim and suspect.

Witnesses said the victim was shot and the suspect fled the scene. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to reports.

Additionally, the estranged wife of the victim has also been charged. She's accused of obstruction of justice. Authorities say Emily Mclain was present during the shooting and gave false statements and withheld information during an interview with law enforcement.

SLED crime scene is assisting in the investigation and the MCSO has consulted with the Solicitor to determine the current charges. MCSO Investigators are interviewing witnesses and more charges may come at a later time.

Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown identified the victim as 38-year-old Regginold McClain from Marlboro County.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office and your information will be kept confidential.

Authorities also added that anyone who helps Brown evade Law Enforcement will be subject to prosecution as in any case.