A refresher on sun safety

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) It's only March but the spring breaks are here and the temperatures are warm. Plus, we live at the beach. what else is there to do besides be outside? Go out and enjoy this phenomenal weather we've been having!



Remember, although it is only March, you can still get burnt. We've been hearing about a lot of people that have been getting sunburns and it's probably because they didn't think that the sun would be this powerful. Let's remember, it's the sun...it's very powerful at all points during the year. No matter what time of the year you go out, whether it be the dog days of summer or the bitter cold of winter, you can get burnt. People can get burnt while snow skiing!

So remember, always put on that sunscreen. Always. Protect yourself from the violent and powerful UV that we love to soak up. Also, it's only March. The season is just beginning. You have all summer to get that perfect sun kissed skin you've been missing this summer.

Through the summer, you can always check WMBFNews.com for the latest beach forecast including UV levels and rip current risk.

All Rights Reserved. WMBF News. Copyright 2015.