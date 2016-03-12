MBPD: Man steals woman's purse, flees the scene

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to a hotel at 1501 South Ocean Boulevard early Saturday morning in reference to a purse snatching.

Reports say when officers arrived on the scene, the victim said her and her friends where in the parking garage of the hotel and when getting on the elevator the suspect ran by and grabbed her black coach purse, broke the strap that was attached to her wrist, then ran to a unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a black male, age 25-36, skinny build with a gray or white long sleeve shirt with a black t-shirt and white design. Reports say the suspect also had on light color jeans and a black beanie.

The suspect allegedly took off with the coach bag, a drivers license and $160 dollars in cash.

