Man allegedly stabs victims with BBQ fork

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to 100 Cedar Street in reference to two people who were allegedly stabbed with a BBQ fork early Saturday morning.

Officers arrived to the scene just after 1 a.m. and the suspect ran upstairs to the second floor in the apartment where the children were.

Both victims told police the suspect and first victim were in a verbal fight at which time the suspect became agitated and the second victim stepped in and told the suspect to calm down, the suspect then got into a physical fight with that victim and the suspect allegedly bit the right side of the victim's face. The suspect at that time, allegedly grabbed a large BBQ grilling fork and attempted to stab the victim, during that time the first victim got in between them and was stabbed. Reports say the BBQ fork almost went completely through her hand when trying to protect the second victim.

The second victim was stabbed near his spinal neck area and transported to Grand Strand Regional Hospital, reports say.

According to Myrtle Beach Police, Dennis Jerome Parker, 39, was arrested and awaiting warrants at the Myrtle Beach jail.

