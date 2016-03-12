Darlington woman reported missing twice in a week found

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office needed help looking for a missing woman. Billie Jo Gagliostro, was last seen on Friday, March 11, 2016 around 6:10 pm when she left her home in Darlington.

Gagliostro is a 26 year old white female, who suffers from mental health issues. She also went missing last Saturday. According to Major Carlos Raines, the woman lives in a residential home in Darlington called Lutheran Services Carolinas. Police say she was found that Saturday night. See full story.

Darlington County Sheriff Wayne Byrd said she was found in Florence around 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

