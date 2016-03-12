Vehicle crash claims life of Effingham man

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The Florence County Coroner's Office confirms one person is dead following a crash Friday night on Heyward Road off W. John Paul Jones Road.

Coroner Keith von Lutcken said the crash happened around 5:10 p.m. and no other occupants were in the vehicle. The victim died at the hospital shortly after the crash.

Von Lutcken identified the victim as Wilson David Hill, 52, of Effingham.

The incident is under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Florence County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2016. WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.

