Multiple vehicle crash slows Saturday morning commute

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Emergency crews were on the scene of a crash on Hwy 501 near Tangier Outlets Saturday morning. At least four vehicles were involved in the crash just before 9:30 a.m., including trucks.

A WMBF News employee near the scene said a pick-up truck was flipped upside down and several by-standers were standing near the scene.

Batallion Chief Brian VanAernem said the original call came in as possible entrapment, however several responding units were cancelled and he believes no one was transported to the hospital.

The accident was cleared before noon and no injuries were reported according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

According to the National Supershow website, a car and truck show is taking place at the Myrtle Beach Speedway this weekend, right near the accident scene.

