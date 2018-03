The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) We're watching a system that will be ushering in some rain through the area on Sunday. This won't be a washout by any means but will be providing some heat relief and also some relief to pollen levels.

All-in-all, we may pick up a half of an inch of rain by early Monday morning. The bulk of the rain will stay inland but the coastal areas will pick up on a few scattered showers as well.

Have the rain gear handy and enjoy your weekend!

