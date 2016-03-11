Child sex suspect has extensive history of child sex charges

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Panteleimon “Peter” Spirakis was one of four people arrested last week after two 4-year-old children disclosed to police that they were sexually assaulted by the suspects at multiple locations for five months in Horry County, including at a Myrtle Beach gentleman’s club.

This wasn’t his first brush with the law. In light of Spirakis' most recent arrest, the former Horry County Assistant Solicitor who was handling his case at the time, in 2008, is speaking out about her experience.

“I was devastated, and it's still hard for me to mouth the words that he has re-offended and now we have such young victims, who are now going to have to go through this horrible process like the two victims I dealt with,” said Candice Lively, the former assistant solicitor

Lively said she didn't get her hands on the first case against Spirakis until 2008.

His first charge, lewd act upon a child, came in 2005. While out on bond, for that case, Lively said Spirakis picked up another charge.

In 2008, a second victim, who was 13 at the time, told law enforcement the suspect had been molesting her for at least three years.

According to the police report, the victim told officers Spirakis had taken video recordings and pictures of her.

"It does always concern me whenever the defendant has the opportunity to have a lesser sentence and get out of and possibly reoffend,” said Lively. “Of course, I can never guarantee that and the judge can't consider it.”

In September 2010, Lively said Spirakis pleaded guilty to lewd act on a minor in exchange for the dismissal of the criminal sexual conduct with a minor charge.

During the plea hearing, he was sentenced to 2 years in prison.

Lively said she was hoping he would receive a harsher sentence if the judge heard from the victims.



“All I could do was bring the victims to court, allow them to speak on the record about how it affected them and what they wanted to see happen,” she said. “We presented a very strong case on behalf of those victims as to why the defendant was a danger to the community and to them.”

In addition to Spirakis, the four suspects in this 2016 case are facing the following charges, according to an Horry County Police Department news release:

Lindsey D. Honeycutt, 29 years old, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the first degree, sexual exploitation of a minor in the First Degree, engaging a child for sexual performance, and incest.

Ambrose E. Heavener, 30 years old, of Conway, S.C., is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the first degree, sexual exploitation of a minor in the first degree, engaging a child for sexual performance, and incest.

Panteleimon N. Spirakis, 55 years old, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the first degree, sexual exploitation of a minor in the first degree, and engaging a child for sexual performance.

Anthony L. Strickland, 45 years old, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the first degree, sexual exploitation of a minor in the first degree, and engaging a child for sexual performance.

