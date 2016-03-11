Horry County Government accepting applications for Horry101 class

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Government will began offering a free class starting in April that seeks to educate citizens on government services, functions and programs.

Called Horry101, the class will be offered to all Horry County residents, business owners and students aged 18 and over.

The course will allow participants to learn how Horry County departments such as police, public works, fire rescue, budget and finance, the airport and others play a vital role in the community.

Classes will run for seven weeks from Wednesday, April 13, 2016, until Wednesday, May 25, 2016, and will meet every Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. In order to successfully complete the course, participants will need to attend six of the seven classes. Those who do complete the course will be recognized at the Tuesday, June 7, 2016, Horry County Council meeting.

Space is limited to the first 20 participants. Residents who are interested in the class should download the registration form.

