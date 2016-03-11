Gag order still preventing release of Moorer case files

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The murder charges for Sidney and Tammy Moorer are dropped, but the gag order tied to their case is still in effect as of Friday.

At this point, all parties involved are waiting to see what the judge decides to do with it moving forward.

That gag order, signed March 2014 by Judge Stephen John, prevents any side from talking about the case or releasing any documents outside the courtroom.

The court order does allow for written releases from the parties involved in reference to the case.

However, any release must first be approved by a court order.

WMBF News tried to get any court documents related to the dropped and current charges, but because of the gag order, they could not be obtained just yet.

At this point, the Horry County Clerk of Court and the 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office are both waiting for the judge’s ruling before releasing any information in reference to the case.

Read both gag orders below:

Sidney Moorer gag order

Tammy Moorer gag order

