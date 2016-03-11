Missing Darlington County woman found safe

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A woman who was missing from Darlington County since March 7 has been found safe, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

The family of Denise Marie Simon reported her missing on Friday, March 7, according to information from the DCSO. She was last seen around 8 p.m. on March 7 when she left her home to walk to the store.

On Tuesday, the DCSO reported that she had been found safe.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.