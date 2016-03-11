Investigators looking into Georgetown County inmate's death

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - An inmate at the Georgetown County Detention Center died Friday afternoon of an unknown cause, according to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

At 3:50 p.m., the inmate, whose identity has not yet been revealed, went into medical distress. Detention center officers performed CPR until medical staff arrived and transported the prisoner to the Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital.

The inmate could not be revived, the release stated. No foul play is suspected in the death.

GCSO investigators are on the scene. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

