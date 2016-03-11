Road closures planned for Saturday's St. Patrick's Day parade in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Motorists should be aware of road closures for Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival in North Myrtle Beach.

The parade starts at 9 a.m. and the festival will immediately follow and run until 4 p.m.

Street closures will include: Main Street from U.S. 17 to Ocean Boulevard; Second Avenue North from Ye Olde Kings Highway to North Ocean Boulevard; Ocean Boulevard from Third Avenue North to Second Avenue South; and Hillside Drive from Second Avenue South to Third Avenue North, according to North Myrtle Beach Public Safety.

During the parade, there will be no left turns from U.S. 17 on to Second Avenue North, Main Street, First Avenue South or Third Avenue South.

