Horry County law enforcement arrests New York man on child pornography charges

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A New York man was arrested in Horry County on Thursday on child pornography charges.

According to a press release from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, Eugene Croll, 68, of North Towanda, N.Y., is charged with 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. It is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Area investigators received from a referral from the New York State Police regarding Croll’s alleged involvement in an on-going investigation regarding files of child pornography, the release stated.

Computer-related items were seized for forensic examination.

