Robeson County man charged in September 2015 homicide

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A Laurinburg man was arrested Thursday on murder charges stemming from the shooting death of a man in September.

Quatrell Damar Nicholson, 25, of Laurinburg, was arrested at 1106 Maple St., in Greensboro by the Greensboro Police Department, according to information from Anthony Thompson with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Nicholson faces one count of first-degree murder, four counts of armed robbery, one count of assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, seven counts of kidnapping and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

The suspect is accused of shooting and killing Rodney Kirk Murphy at his Shaw Road home in St. Pauls on Sept. 28, 2015, according to Thompson.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.