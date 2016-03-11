Elvis family speaks one day after murder charges against Moorers dropped

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The family of Heather Elvis spoke about their faith and how they move forward during a press conference Friday afternoon at Peachtree Landing in Socastee, one day after murder charges against Sidney and Tammy Moorer were dropped.

"It's God's grace that we don't have to go through that part of it," said mother Debbi Elvis, talking about having to sit through a murder trial.

Terry Elvis, Heather Elvis' father, said they continue to search every day for their daughter.

"We haven't given up faith. Don't give up faith," he said.

Debbi Elvis, adorned in a blue T-shirt with a picture of Heather Elvis and the word "Missing" on it, implored anyone in the community who may have information about a possible location that hasn't been searched yet, to contact law enforcement.

"I need my Heather," said Debbi Elvis, fighting back tears. "That's my hope."

Morgan Elvis, Heather's sister, said the family holds out hope for a conclusion, whether that conclusion is a body being located or Heather coming home.

"There's going to be a conclusion eventually and that's what we are holding out hope for," she said. "We can stop holding our breath and we can face people in the community and say, 'You know, it's over and it's OK. Because it's not just us that's hurting."

The Elvis family held the news conference at Peachtree Landing, the location where Heather’s car was found locked and abandoned days after she was last seen.

On Thursday, murder charges against Sidney and Tammy Moorer, the two people charged in connection with the December 2013 disappearance of Heather Elvis, were dismissed, according to court records.

