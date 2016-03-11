Armed robber arrested after leaving scene in taxi, Conway Police say

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A 36-year-old man suspected of robbing a Conway Walgreen’s early Friday morning left the scene in a taxi, and was arrested after officers contacted local taxi services and determined where he was dropped off, according to a news release.

Christopher Obrian Williams was charged with armed robbery in connection with the case, the Conway Police news release states.

At about 1:41 a.m., officers responded to the Walgreen’s on Church Street, where an employee gave a description of the suspect, who had left the area in a taxi, police stated.

Officers contacted local taxi services, determined that the suspect was dropped off on Hemmingway Street, and made contact with the homeowner, the release states. The homeowner and the taxi driver both identified the suspect as Williams, and he was found in the home.

Williams was charged and booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.