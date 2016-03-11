Crews respond to building fire in North Myrtle Beach - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Crews respond to building fire in North Myrtle Beach

Scene of the first on South First Street in North Myrtle Beach. (Source: Jonathan Dick) Scene of the first on South First Street in North Myrtle Beach. (Source: Jonathan Dick)
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Crews responded to a fire on the second floor of a building at 215 1st Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach Friday afternoon.

City spokesman Pat Dowling confirmed the fire has been extinguished, and a preliminary search of the building showed that no one was hurt.

