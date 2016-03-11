Truck found in pond near Ronald McNair Blvd. Friday morning - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Truck found in pond near Ronald McNair Blvd. Friday morning

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A truck was found in a pond off Ronald McNair Boulevard Friday morning, the South Carolina Highway Patrol confirms.

No one was in or around the vehicle when it was found, said Corporal Sonny Collins with SCHP.

Cpl. Collins said the fire department responded and cleared from the scene, and the vehicle was towed out of the pond.

SCHP will work to locate the owner of the vehicle and go from there. The incident remains under investigation, Cpl. Collins said.

