Murder charge downgraded to manslaughter for fatal attack at Broadway at the Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man originally charged with murder after a fatal attack at Broadway at the beach last October is now charged with involuntary manslaughter, according to court documents.

Phillip David Guderyon, 32, is still charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, but is no longer facing a murder charge for the October 17 attack, and is instead charged with involuntary manslaughter, according to indictment records obtained by WMBF News.

Justin Bradley Hodges, 25, was declared dead on October 25, as a result of a head injury he sustained on during an “unprovoked, ambush-style attack” by Guderyon at Carlos n’ Charlie’s on Celebrity Circle, according to a SLED arrest warrant.

Hodges was transported to the hospital after the attack, but never gained full consciousness from the injury and was subsequently declared dead, the warrant states.

As of Friday morning, Guderyon remained incarcerated at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, according to jail records.

Related Story:

Man charged with murder after attack at Broadway at the Beach, warrant states

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.